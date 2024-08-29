Local

Credit card skimmer found on GA grocery store register, police say suspects targeted several stores

Credit card skimmer found on register at Ingles store in Rockmart Georgia

Police found a credit card skimmer at a Polk County grocery store.

Rockmart police confirmed that the skimmer was placed on a register in lane one, near the deli, at the Ingles store at 1100 Nathan Dean Parkway on Tuesday, August 20.

The skimmer remained in place for two days before it was discovered.

Police are working with several law enforcement agencies to identify the suspects.

They say the same suspects targeted stores in Bartow County, Carroll County, and other locations.

No arrest has been made yet, but police said they are confident that they are all looking for the same suspect.


