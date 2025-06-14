Local

Crash leads to water main break on Peachtree Road in Atlanta

Water main break in northwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. — Atlanta Department of Watershed Management crews are working to repair a 16-inch water main break after a car crash on a busy road in Buckhead on Saturday morning.

DWM crews say the water main break happened at 2099 Peachtree Rd. after a crash. It is unknown what caused the crash or if any injuries were reported.

Motorists in the area are encouraged to be cautious and use alternate routes if possible.

“Traffic control measures have been implemented in the area, and we recommend that all drivers proceed carefully when navigating through this location,” DWM officials said.

There is no estimated completion time, however, officials say they will provide updates when more information becomes available.

