Crash involving school bus shuts down Hwy 9 in Roswell

ROSWELL, GA — A crash involving a school bus and an SUV shut down Highway 9 in Roswell on Friday morning, police said.

The collision happened just after 8 a.m. between Riverside Road and Chattahoochee Circle. Photos released by Roswell police show the bus off the roadway and into a wooded area.

Authorities confirmed the bus is privately owned and that no children were on board at the time. No injuries have been reported.

The crash also brought down utility poles and power lines, creating a safety hazard and delaying the cleanup effort.

Crews remain on scene working to restore the area, and police said Highway 9 will stay closed until repairs are complete.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and take alternate routes.