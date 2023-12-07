Crash involving fire truck closes all lanes on GA Highway 41 in Spalding County

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — All lanes on Georgia Highway 41 in Spalding County are closed following a crash involving a fire truck and an electrical truck.

According to GDOT511, the crash is on State Route 3 near Minter Road and happened just before 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Pictures of the scene show a fire truck in the median between the north and southbound sides of Highway 41.

Fire officials said the electrical truck ran into a fire truck that was responding to a call.

Crews worked to rescue a man trapped inside the bucket truck. The person was loaded onto an ambulance and then a medical helicopter.

None of the firefighters were inside the fire truck when it was hit. No one else is injured.

©2023 Cox Media Group