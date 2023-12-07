Local

Crash involving fire truck closes all lanes on GA Highway 41 in Spalding County

Crash involving fire truck in Griffin/Spalding County ((Courtesy: James Eaton))

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — All lanes on Georgia Highway 41 in Spalding County are closed following a crash involving a fire truck and an electrical truck.

According to GDOT511, the crash is on State Route 3 near Minter Road and happened just before 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Pictures of the scene show a fire truck in the median between the north and southbound sides of Highway 41.

Fire officials said the electrical truck ran into a fire truck that was responding to a call.

Crews worked to rescue a man trapped inside the bucket truck. The person was loaded onto an ambulance and then a medical helicopter.

None of the firefighters were inside the fire truck when it was hit. No one else is injured.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!