Crash at Decatur Chick-fil-A drive-thru goes viral

Chick-fil-A customers got quite a surprise after a car crashed in the drive-thru line.

The accident happened at the Greater Decatur location on Scott Boulevard.

The social media account ATL Uncensored posted a video of the crash, which quickly went viral. The car is tilted with the front end facing the drive-thru window, and the rear of the car has its tires off the ground and near a staircase.

Thankfully nobody was injured in the accident. There is no information about how the car ended up in that position.

Emergency crews were able to remove the car from the drive-thru in about an hour. Chick-fil-A is working with local police regarding the accident.

