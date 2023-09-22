Local

Crane truck that led to parking deck collapse at Publix removed weeks later

ATLANTA — The crane truck that fell through a Publix grocery store parking deck and caused it to collapse has been removed.

It took several hours to remove it and crews had to use heavy equipment to get the job done.

The collapse happened back on Sept. 2 at the new Publix off Hank Aaron Drive. Atlanta fire officials said a crane fell through the first floor of the parking deck and the truck later fell through the top floor of the deck.

Atlanta police said that it appeared the weight of the truck was too heavy for the parking deck.

“I was just walking in that exact same spot. It could have been me, falling through. I cannot believe it,” shopper Jasmine Jacquet said.

The collapse forced Publix to close the store for a week before it could reopen.

The City of Atlanta said Publix has addressed the proper safety concerns to the deck has been inspected by a structural engineer. Publix will also provide additional security 24/7 to make sure those in the area stay safe.

