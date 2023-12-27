Coweta deputies working to identify, track down porch pirate

Local

Deputies working to identify, track down Coweta County porch pirate

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify and track down a woman accused of taking two packages from a home seen on the porch.

In surveillance footage of the woman, deputies showed the “female porch pirate” ran down a driveway, barefoot, around 7 p.m. on Dec. 21.

Footage shows her taking the packages, then running back to a vehicle waiting nearby before leaving in an unknown direction.

Sheriff’s deputies referred to their search for information as a “Porch Pirate BOLO” in an online post.

Anyone with information about the incident or individual is asked to call Inv. K. Claycomb at 770-253-1502x8256.

