Local

Coweta deputies: Elderly couple tricked into paying $5,000 for fake court case involving grandson

Coweta deputies say this man scammed an elderly couple out of $5,000

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Coweta County deputies are looking for a man who allegedly scammed an elderly couple.

Deputies said on Tuesday, an unidentified man tricked the couple into paying $5,000 for a fake court case involving their grandson.

The man arrived at the elderly couple’s home and provided an envelope with a fake case number, and asked for the $5,000 in cash.

Deputies did not identify the suspect or either of the victims.

Anyone who knows the man is asked to contact Inv. Taylor at 678-423-6753 or jtaylor@coweta.ga.us.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!