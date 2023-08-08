Local

Coweta County closes two schools after storms leave them without power

Lee Middle School in Coweta County

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Two Coweta County schools are closed Tuesday after storms on Monday have left them without power, the school system confirmed.

Willis Road Elementary and Lee Middle Schools will be closed Tuesday.

“Due to the storms that came through our area yesterday, Willis Road Elementary and Lee Middle are without power. We will not have school at these two locations today (Tuesday, August 8th),” officials said.

All other schools in the county will be open and operating under their normal schedules.

Willis Road Elementary and Lee Middle Schools are set to reopen on Wednesday, Aug. 9.


