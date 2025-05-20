Covington police track down kidnapping suspect wanted in multiple states

ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA — Covington police tracked down a kidnapping suspect who’s facing multiple charges in two states over the weekend.

On Saturday, just before 9 a.m., police received a ‘be on the look’ regarding a possible kidnapping in progress.

A woman told someone at a rest stop on I-20 in Morgan County she had been kidnapped and asked them to call 911. Covington Officer Ward later spotted the suspect’s car traveling west on I-20, near mile marker 92 and tried to make a traffic stop.

The suspect took off with the victim in the vehicle and was chased into Rockdale County where a Rockdale County deputy used a pit maneuver to end the chase.

The suspect Charles Davis, tried to run, but was tased and arrested. The victim is not injured.

During the investigation, police learned that the kidnapping happened in South Carolina when Davis, broke into the victim’s home.

Both the suspect and victim are from South Carolina.

Davis was charged with kidnapping (Family Violence Act) and false imprisonment, along with several traffic violations.

He will also face charges in South Carolina.