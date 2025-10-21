Covington city council takes action to protect its cemeteries ahead of Halloween

COVINGTON, GA — A rise in tourism has caused a metro Atlanta city to take action to protect its cemeteries ahead of a predicted surge in tourists for the fall and Halloween season.

The Covington City Council votes 5-1 in favor of an ordinance that will ban filming and photography in local graveyards and groups that conduct tours at the sites can’t make a profit off of them.

It also limits hours of operation at public cemeteries.

Covington has seen a surge in tourists and tours of cemeteries following the success of several local TV and film productions including “The Vampire Diaries” which was filmed at the city’s Southview Cemetery, south of the downtown area.