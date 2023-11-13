Local

Court documents show as many as 700 witnesses could be called during YSL gang trial

Rappers Organized Crime FILE - Young Thug attends a hearing on the YSL case in Atlanta on Dec. 22, 2022. Nearly 10 months after jury selection began, a panel of Georgia citizens was selected Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, for the trial of rapper Young Thug and several other people accused of participating in a criminal street gang responsible for violent crimes. (Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File) (Arvin Temkar/AP)

ATLANTA — Hip-hop superstar Young Thug and his co-defendants heard compelling testimony Monday from a lead gang detective.

It’s ahead of opening statements scheduled to begin at the end of this month.

According to court documents, the state could call on as many as 700 witnesses, including some of the top gang experts in the state.

Monday the court heard from one who accused YSL of committing numerous violent crimes. He also testified about some of the evidence that he claims proves Young Thug and his codefendants are members of a dangerous criminal street gang.

Atlanta Police gang Detective Mark Belknap, an 18-year veteran, is considered a gang expert.

“Do you have an opinion as to whether or not the organization called Young Slime Life is a criminal street gang?” prosecutor Adriane Love asked Belknap.

“I do,” Belknap said.

Belknap testified that YSL is responsible for committing aggravated assaults, armed robberies and homicides across the city.

Prosecutors allege that Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, is one of the leaders of the criminal street gang, which the state claims is a subset of the national Bloods gang.

Defense attorneys for Williams call those claims false. In fact, they argue that YSL stands for Young Stoner Life -- a successful record label.

But during cross-examination, defense attorneys asked Belknap why he believed Williams and his codefendants were members of YSL.

“Because of their territory on Cleveland Avenue, rather than saying Cleveland Avenue, they will say Bleveland Avenue, replacing the letter “C” with the letter “B” due to their association with sex, money, murder, Bloods,” Belknap said. “They will also use the phrase ‘Blatt that blood.’ Gangs use, ‘blood love’ all the time.”

So far, the judge has qualified at least one of those gang detectives as an expert.

WSB-TV’s Michael Seiden contributed to this report.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!