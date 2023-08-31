Couple’s wedding plans hindered after tree falls on their house

LILBURN, Ga. — Heavy rain caused flooding, road closures, and damage from fallen trees in Gwinnett County this week.

Will Clark and his fiancé Emily Peay have been planning for their wedding scheduled for next month, but what they didn’t plan for was a massive tree falling on their Lilburn home Monday night.

“I just hear the loudest boom I’ve ever heard,” Clark said. “I thought it was just thunder at first.”

It didn’t long for the couple to realize a large tree from their backyard had fallen onto their home, damaging the roof, the recording studio downstairs, and cars parked in the driveway.

Clark is a performing musician who operates a recording studio from home, so the damage has been twice as disruptive.

“It’s a huge setback when it’s hard enough to be a professional musician,” he said.

Friends have helped the couple make it through the challenging situation by starting a fundraiser to make sure the wedding can still go on as planned.

“We have amazing friends, amazing family, and a community of musicians and random strangers that are reaching out to help us,” Peay said. “It’s been awesome.”

Rain caused flooding and road closures in Duluth Tuesday night.

Police officers and first responders helped stranded drivers on Buford Highway near Duluth Highway.

A downpour forced road closures near Howell Ferry Rd and Pleasant Hill Road.

Roads were re-opened by Wednesday morning.

