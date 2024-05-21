Couple given urn full of dirt instead of baby’s ashes by metro Atlanta funeral home, attorneys say

ATLANTA — A grieving Georgia family is suing a metro Atlanta funeral home and accusing the business of sending them an urn full of dirt instead of baby’s ashes.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was outside Emory University Hospital in Midtown Tuesday, where Alexus Taylor and Jalen Matthews, of Valdosta, said they spent a month with baby Josiah last October before he died. Josiah was born with Trisomy 18, a rare but fatal genetic disorder that causes a wide range of severe medical problems. He died Nov. 14, 2023.

“We didn’t know how much time we had with him,” Matthew said.

The couple said a family member recommended Stan Henderson & Son Funeral Home in Henry County to handle the baby’s remains.

“It was very important that I had him cremated. I wanted to be able to bring him home because I always knew that, you know, most likely we (would) never get to bring him there,” Taylor said.

They held a memorial service at the funeral home, they said it took nearly four months to get Josiah’s ashes.

“That’s when we got the call and, you know, that Josiah was still at the crematory,” Taylor said.

A third party that handles cremation made the call. Attorneys for the couple said that instead of giving them their child’s ashes, the funeral home filled the urn with dirt.

“This was deliberate fraud, deliberate mishandling and abandonment of human remains, disrespect to the body of a child,” Attorney Issac Lezcano said. “And we believe that it was motivated by financial gain.

Seiden emailed, called and stopped by the funeral home in Stockbridge, but no one responded.

The couple said Josiah’s ashes are now with his grandmother.

The couple’s attorneys said that they have now heard from several other alleged victims.

They plan to file a lawsuit against the funeral home later this week.