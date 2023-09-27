Couple arrested for selling nitrous oxide balloons to Athens concertgoers

ATHENS, Ga. — Two people were recently arrested for selling balloons filled with nitrous oxide near a concert venue in Athens.

On Thursday, September 21 at around 11:30 p.m., an officer with the Athens-Clarke County police department saw several people walking around the area of Clayton Street and Lumpkin Street carrying inflated balloons following a concert from musician Trey Anastasio at the Georgia Theatre.

The officer noticed the balloons were not tied shut and were being held closed by the people carrying them.

The officer said in a report that he knew it was common for people to fill balloons with nitrous oxide from a larger tank to inhale.

After entering the Washington Street parking deck, the officer saw two people filling balloons from a large metal tank and selling them to people on the sidewalk.

They were identified as Dekymeon Javeon Hillman, 23, and Thaina Eugene, 25.

When questioned, Hillman first told the officer it was just helium in the tank.

Police say he soon admitted it was laughing gas, a common term for nitrous oxide.

The tank and a tool that was used to open the valve on the tank were seized as evidence and Hillman and Eugene were arrested.

During the arrest, Hillman said that their three children were in a blue Tesla down the block.

He said the children, ages 1, 5, and 8, were in the car unsupervised.

Neither Hillman nor Eugene had friends or family in the area to take the children, so they were turned over to the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services.

Hillman and Eugene were arrested for sale/distribution/possession of dangerous drugs.