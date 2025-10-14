Cost of shipping packages to increase this holiday season, USPS says

It’ll cost you more to ship those packages this holiday season.

The United States Postal Service says the price hikes affect priority mail express, priority mail, ground advantage, and parcel select services, with increases ranging from 30 cents to $16 depending on the package service, weight, and delivery zone.

The postal service saying the changes are necessary to cover extra handling costs and align prices with competitive practices for both commercial and retail customers.

The temporary price increases will be in effect until January 18.