News

Cost of shipping packages to increase this holiday season, USPS says

By WSB Radio News Staff
mystery package (pexels)
By WSB Radio News Staff

It’ll cost you more to ship those packages this holiday season.

The United States Postal Service says the price hikes affect priority mail express, priority mail, ground advantage, and parcel select services, with increases ranging from 30 cents to $16 depending on the package service, weight, and delivery zone.

The postal service saying the changes are necessary to cover extra handling costs and align prices with competitive practices for both commercial and retail customers.

The temporary price increases will be in effect until January 18.

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!