Coroner identifies 7 victims killed in Mississippi bus crash on way from Atlanta to Dallas

VICKSBURG, Miss. — Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board have released new details from a Mississippi bus crash that killed seven people and injured 37 others.

The NTSB confirmed that the bus was traveling from Atlanta to Dallas, Texas at the time of the crash.

Investigators said the 2018 Volvo bus was on Interstate 20 westbound when a tire failed causing the bus to overturn in an embankment early Saturday morning just east of Vicksburg.

A preliminary report is expected within 30 days of the crash, but the NTSB said a full investigation may take up to two years.

Warren County Coroner Doug L. Huskey released the names of the victims to ABC News on Monday:

Miguel Ariaga, 61, of Mexico

Victor Aviles Garcia, 32, of Mexico

Moises Aviles Garcia, 30, of Mexico (Victor’s brother)

Kain Gutierrez, 8, of Mexico (initially identified at 6 due to a language barrier)

Perla Gutierrez, 16, of Mexico (Kain’s sister)

Elia Guzman, 63, of Mexico

Angelica Palomino, 16, of Mexico

CNN reports that the bus belongs to Autobuses Regiomontanos, a company that transports passengers between Mexico and the United States, according to a spokeswoman.

“All of the passengers go through proper immigration checkpoints and must show their passports or visas to enter either Mexico or the United States,” Miranda Fernandez told CNN.

