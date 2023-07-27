Coroner identifies 26-year-old woman found shot to death in Atlanta parking deck

ATLANTA — Police are searching for the shooter who killed a 26-year-old woman in a parking deck in an apartment complex near Atlantic Station Tuesday night.

Police say they responded to the Mark at West Midtown apartment complex on Bishop Street around 7:30 p.m., where they found the 26-year-old woman with a gunshot wound.

Despite efforts to revive her, the woman died in the parking lot.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the woman as Morgan Lawrence

Police have not commented on what may have led up to the shooting. They have also not determined a motive.

People who live in the upscale apartment complex said they were stunned to hear that someone was murdered in their parking deck.

“I’m mortified by this. I’m very unsettled by this,” Nnka Little said. “I want some more information. Someone said it might be personal. I have no idea. But either way, this is way too close to home.”

Jaden Wilson said he’s lived at the complex for a few years.

“It’s been safe. It’s been a nice place,” Wilson said. “Nothing like this. This is a freak event.”

It isn’t clear if the victim lived at the apartment complex or was visiting.

Some residents said the violent crime will keep them a little more aware of their surroundings, especially in the parking deck after dark.

“At the end of the day, you have to move with caution,” one woman said. “That’s just the way I feel about it.”

