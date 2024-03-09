Corcs, Fucci, Louis Vatun: $2M in fake products seized from Fayette store, police arrest 3

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Three people in Peachtree City are facing felony charges after police found millions of dollars in counterfeit bags, shoes and more inside their store.

Police say they served search warrants at Cool Beans on Hwy. 54 on March 6 and at the business owner’s home in Coweta County.

Investigators say counterfeit merchandise was being sold out of the back room of Cool Beans and shipped from the Coweta home for online orders.

After finishing their searches, police collected 1,429 counterfeit items from 32 designer brands. They have not fully tallied the retail value, but it’s estimated to be over $2 million.

In photos of what police recovered, knock-off versions of Crocs, “Corcs,” Gucci, “Fucci,” Louis Vuitton, “Louis Vatun,” Nike, “Like,” and more can be seen.

Erika Rylant, 40, Thomas Bean, 35, and Sydney Williams, 35, were all arrested and charged with the distribution and sale of counterfeit merchandise.

Bean also had an active warrant for probation violation in Senoia.

He remains in the Fayette County Jail.