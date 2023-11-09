Local

Conyers synagogue evacuated after bomb threat

The Way of Yah

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Police said on Wednesday, at 7:25 p.m., they received a call about a bomb threat near the Way of Yah Synagogue.

Officers evacuated the area once they got to the scene.

Conyers PD Explosive Detection K9 scanned the area for explosives and suspicious packages.

Police said no devices were found and the area is safe.

The Criminal Investigations Division will be conducting a criminal investigation into the threat.

They’re still investigating who made the call.


©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!