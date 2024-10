Conyers police have shot and injured a suspect this morning just off Highway 138 in Conyers.

Lieutenant Quantavis Garcia with Conyers police says it happened just before 7 a.m. at a Chevron gas station on Sigman Road. Officers were responding to a disturbance call when they encountered the suspect.

The condition of the suspect is unknown. No officers were injured. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is leading the case and is expected to release more details later on Wednesday.