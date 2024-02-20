Conyers officer hospitalized after crash during chase with teen in stolen car

Conyers police have confirmed that one of its officers is in the hospital after a chase and crash Tuesday.

Investigators are on the scene off Highway 138 near the Interstate 20 ramp where there is a large emergency response.

Officials say that the incident started as a chase involving a 16-year-old in a stolen Hyundai Sonata. During the chase, a crash occurred involving the stolen car, two patrol cars and two vehicles that belonged to bystanders.

The crash sent one of the responding officers to the hospital, where he is currently stable. Police have since arrested the 16-year-old driver, who sustained minor injuries in the crash.

No other injuries were reported.

Police have not identified the teen or the charges he is facing.

