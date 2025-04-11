Local

Convicted killer back in custody after being mistakenly released from Clayton County Jail

Kathan Guzman

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — Kathan Guzman, the convicted murderer mistakenly released from the Clayton County Jail on March 27, is once again in custody.

Guzman was convicted last fall and sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for the strangling death of his ex-girlfriend, 19-year-old Delila Grayson.

Christina Grayson, Delia’s mother, tells WSB Radio he was captured at his mother’s house in Florida.

U. S. Marshals had been on the hunt for Guzman after a jailer misread on-screen paperwork and freed him instead of holding him for the state Department of Corrections to pick him up.

