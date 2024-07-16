Local

Convicted felon with over 50 arrest cycles caught on video shooting pistol in Atlanta parking lot

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Kevin Gunn Convicted felon with over 50 arrest cycles caught on video shooting pistol in Atlanta parking lot

By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — A convicted felon is back behind bars after he was caught on camera firing shots into the air.

On July 1, officers were called to Moreland Avenue in southeast Atlanta regarding a man shooting a gun in public. The man was spotted by citizens discharging several pistol rounds in the air.

When police arrived, they interviewed several witnesses who had seen the shooting. APD said they found multiple shell casings and were able to get a description of the suspect.

While searching the neighborhood, authorities found a man, matching the suspect’s description. The man was later identified as Kevin Gunn. Gunn told APD he was shooting at someone in a white vehicle who he claimed shot at him first.

When police watched the surveillance video, they said officers found no evidence of other suspects.

According to APD, Gunn is a convicted felon with more than 50 arrest cycles. He was arrested and charged with reckless conduct and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He was booked into the DeKalb County Jail.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!