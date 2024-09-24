Convicted felon arrested after woman shot and killed in Mableton

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was shot and killed Sunday night in Mableton and a man has been arrested in connection with her death.

At about 9 p.m., Cobb County police responded to reports of a shooting at the Mableton Ridge Apartments at 6660 Mableton Parkway.

The victim, identified as Namarri Shackleford, 27, was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

She was later pronounced deceased.

Investigators with the Major Crimes Unit arrested David Wells, 26, of Atlanta in connection with the shooting.

Wells has been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, third-degree cruelty to children, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and tampering with evidence.

Police said Shackleford and Wells knew each other.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to call the Major Crimes Unit at (770) 499-3945 and reference case # 24064898.



