Construction worker mistaken for trespasser inside Gwinnett high school, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police have given the all-clear at a local high school after they were alerted to a false alarm about a possible intruder.

Police said an employee at Collins Hill High School reported seeing a trespasser inside the school.

Officers responded to the area and began clearing the building. They gave the all-clear after learning it was a construction worker who had permission to be in the school.

Gwinnett police said the children were not in danger.

