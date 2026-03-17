Construction scheduled at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA — If you’re heading to the world’s busiest airport, not only should you be aware of long delays and a TSA staffing shortage.

Travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport should also be aware of construction is getting underway on the south side.

The airport’s David Gruber says it’s a temporary change.

“We’re trying to move operations around just to make sure that passengers driving personal vehicles can get to and from the front of the terminal easier for the next two weeks while we do this construction,” Gruber said.

The construction will impact some roadway lanes and move shuttle operations around the clock for the remainder of the month.