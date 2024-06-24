News

Construction begins on new stretch of Northwest BeltLine on Monday

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Atlanta BeltLine $172M budget funds more affordable housing and enables acquisition of remaining land needed to finish 22-mile trail In FY25, the BeltLine will have 13 active construction projects and by June 2026, 85 percent of the mainline trail will be complete, totaling 17.5 miles, which includes 16.3 miles of continuous paved trail from the city’s Westside Park to Piedmont Park, from the Blandtown neighborhood in the northeast around the southside of Atlanta to Piedmont Heights in the northeast. ((Photo Credit: LoKnowsDrones)/(Photo Credit: LoKnowsDrones))

ATLANTA — Construction is beginning on a new stretch of the Atlanta BeltLine on Monday.

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held as crews begin construction on the Northwest Trail in Atlanta’s Blandtown neighborhood.

The section begins at the intersection of Marietta Boulevard and Huff Road and goes to Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard and English Street.

Construction on this part of the trail is expected to last 14 months.

This is the final section of the Northwest Trail which extends through Blandtown, Underwood Hills, Berkeley Park, Loring Heights, Brookwood, Collier Hills, Collier Hills North, Ardmore, Brookwood Hills, Peachtree Hills, Garden Hills, and Lindbergh/Morosgo neighborhoods.

Mayor Andre Dickens and other city officials are expected to be in attendance.


