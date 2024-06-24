Construction begins on new stretch of Northwest BeltLine on Monday

ATLANTA — Construction is beginning on a new stretch of the Atlanta BeltLine on Monday.

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held as crews begin construction on the Northwest Trail in Atlanta’s Blandtown neighborhood.

The section begins at the intersection of Marietta Boulevard and Huff Road and goes to Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard and English Street.

Construction on this part of the trail is expected to last 14 months.

This is the final section of the Northwest Trail which extends through Blandtown, Underwood Hills, Berkeley Park, Loring Heights, Brookwood, Collier Hills, Collier Hills North, Ardmore, Brookwood Hills, Peachtree Hills, Garden Hills, and Lindbergh/Morosgo neighborhoods.

Mayor Andre Dickens and other city officials are expected to be in attendance.



