Construction across metro Atlanta will impact traffic this weekend

Construction this weekend will start with a major shutdown of I-85 for emergency repair work, Georgia Department of Transportation spokeswoman Natalie Dale tells 95.5 WSB.

“At mile post 91, which is just north of Clairmont,” Dale explains, “We’re going to have four lanes shut down tonight, from 9 p.m. tonight until 1 p.m. tomorrow afternoon – that’s for some emergency bridge work.”

Also starting Friday night at 9 p.m. will be the closure of the ramp from 400 Northbound to I-285. WSB’s Michelle Wright reports it will be shut down all weekend before new ramps open on Monday morning.

GDOT’s Natalie Dale added that beginning in February 2024, construction happening at North Druid Hills near Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta will include a complete 90-day shutdown.

