Congresswoman Williams warns healthcare cuts could lead Georgia hospitals to close

By Miles Montgomery and WSB Radio News Staff
Georgia hospital (gorodenkoff/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ATLANTA, Ga. — Many people are expressing concerns about the impact healthcare cuts could have on Georgia hospitals in the future.

Republicans say the medicaid cuts that are proposed in the “big beautiful bill” aim to preserve the program. However, Georgia congresswoman Nikema Williams says the cuts will have a ripple effect on metro Atlanta area hospitals.

“It’s going to impact all of us,” Williams said.

Williams warned the cuts could lead to the potential closure of hospitals in rural areas, which could also add a strain on metro Atlanta area hospitals.

“Our hospitals right here in Atlanta that you think might be safe, they will see such an increase in patients that it will also hurt their ability to provide care for everyone in their already stretched thin staff,” Williams said.

More than 125,000 people in Williams’ district could potentially lose healthcare coverage because of the cuts, officials say.

