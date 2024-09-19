Local

Concept plan including townhomes, greenspace approved for old Atlanta Medical Center site

The design ideas include townhomes, apartments, spaces for future healthcare offices, a greenspace, and improved connectivity to streets, the nearby Freedom Park Trail, and the Beltline.

ATLANTA — New ideas are emerging for a significant lot in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward neighborhood after a hospital there shut down.

A concept plan for the old Atlanta Medical Center site has received approval.

The design ideas include townhomes, apartments, spaces for future healthcare offices, a greenspace, and improved connectivity to streets, the nearby Freedom Park Trail, and the Beltline.

The hospital closed in November 2022, when non-profit Wellstar said they were losing millions of dollars.

After a public outcry about access to healthcare, the city placed a moratorium on development. With the passage of the proposed concept plan this week, the City of Atlanta and Wellstar Health System said in a joint statement:

“We are committed to working together to develop a long-term plan that will best meet the needs of the community and Metro Atlanta. We look forward to continuing our partnership and collaborating with residents on a community-driven solution for this important site.”

However, there is still a lot of work ahead, including securing funding. Just demolishing the existing building could cost an estimated $20-25 million.

