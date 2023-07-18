Community remembers those killed in mass shooting in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The community of Hampton is remembering four people who were all shot and killed over the weekend.

About 300 hundred people met in downtown Hampton to show their support and remember four people murdered over the weekend.

“We will never forget their names. We will never forget the contributions, that they made. They are etched in the history of Hampton, and we love them,” said Mayor Ann Tarpley.

The victims’ photos were proudly displayed up front and center.

Police said 40-year-old Andre Longmore shot and killed Steve Blizzard, Ronald Jeffers, and Scott and Shirley Leavitt Saturday morning inside a Hampton subdivision.

Sunday evening, police shot and killed Longmore during a shootout, just 20 miles away in Jonesboro.

Monday night, many from all over Metro Atlanta showed up for the candlelight vigil to celebrate the lives of the victims.

Rodney Cheek lives in Hampton.

“I live five minutes away from here. It really hits home with me,” said Cheek.

Cheek said his heart aches for the families, who are now grieving.

“One of the victims who lost their lives, he actually frequents one of the restaurants right around the corner from here, that I actually go to on Monday nights. The community and the restaurant, they’re all hurt behind this, because this is unexpected,” said Cheek.

During the ceremony, Mayor Ann Tarpley asked members from each family to come forward and light a candle in their memory.

Prayers echoed throughout the crowd.

“It seems like darkness has been here this whole weekend but we know differently because we know in the light of Jesus, we have hope.”

And songs filled the air.

