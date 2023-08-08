Community raising money for funeral of Upson cheerleader killed in crash on the way to school

UPSON COUNTY, Ga. — The Upson County community has raised nearly $10,000 to help pay funeral expenses for a beloved high school cheerleader who killed in a car crash.

Jer’Mya Eleby, 17, was a senior at Upson-Lee High School. She was killed in a crash Friday morning on her way to school after deputies said a car pulled out in front of her and she swerved to avoid it. Eleby’s car flipped over and went down an embankment, ending up submerged in a creek.

Eleby was a cheerleader with the Upson-Lee High Knights and worked over the summer as a lifeguard at the Thomaston-Upson Civic Center.

Family members created a GoFundMe to raise money for her funeral.

“In addition to the profound emotional toll, the family faces considerable financial challenges in this next chapter,” family members wrote. “As her parents mourn and prepare for a celebration of life, we wholeheartedly desire to extend our support and alleviate some of the burdens they are facing.”

Eleby’s cheer coach, Charlee English, said she had been coaching her since Eleby was in eighth grade. English shared a cheerleading photo of Eleby she had just posed for the week before.

“If you know me, you know this group of seniors are my entire heart,” English wrote on Facebook. “I’m not sure how we are going to do it, but we are going to figure it out and do it for Jer’Mya.”

You can donate to the GoFundMe HERE.

©2023 Cox Media Group