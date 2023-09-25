Community calls for end to violence after deadly triple shooting in SW Atlanta

ATLANTA — A community gathered Sunday evening for a vigil calling for an end to violence after three young men were shot and killed in the middle of a busy street.

The deadly shooting happened Saturday afternoon in the heart of Atlanta’s West End.

Several people showed up for the vigil outside of the YG Urban Café in southwest Atlanta, known for serving up healthy food.

The café's owners, Julious Kahalid and his wife, are known for giving back and hosting events for at-risk youth.

When they noticed a bullet casing from the shooting landed on their property, it motivated them to want to do even more.

“It’s a sign,” said Kahalid. “It’s a sign that we have to continue to push this mission. For me, it was like fuel.”

Love and hugs were part of the peaceful message for the group that gathered at the vigil.

Atlanta Police detectives said Saturday, evidence shows one man showed up and approached two other young men and started shooting at them.

All three died.

“Don’t nobody win, everybody loses. Even the community. We lose as a whole, so we have to change the algorithm,” said Kahalid.

The café hosts a mentoring event for at-risk youth on Fridays.

Kahalid told the crowd at the vigil they are welcome to attend.

