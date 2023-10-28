Community activists and Ga. state reps are calling for support of cannabis reform

ATLANTA — There is a call for cannabis reform, new proposals to expand medical marijuana, decriminalize recreational marijuana statewide and to make sure a pot charge does not prevent a child from getting the HOPE scholarship.

Scotty Smart with the New Georgia Project Action Fund said this is a call for action.

“What we are doing is we are looking to have safer access to medical marijuana,” Smart said. “We are also looking to have more increased job opportunities in the medical industry, and we are also looking to decriminalize the stigma with the possession of marijuana as well. Decriminalizing means that you would receive no jail time. You would only receive a ticket for simple possession, which is less than an ounce.

Friday, several community activists, and State Representatives held a news conference at the ‘Bookstore Gallery’ in Southwest Atlanta.

Representative Eric Bell supports the proposal to expand medical marijuana, decriminalize recreational marijuana statewide and to make sure a pot charge does not prevent a child from going to college.

“Specifically, in the HOPE Scholarship, if someone is convicted of a substance charge, they automatically lose HOPE,” said Bell.

Recently, Georgia became the first state in the nation to allow independent pharmacies to sell medical cannabis oil. Medical marijuana is only available to Georgians with approval from a physician to treat severe illnesses.

Many believe this is a step in the right direction, but more needs to be done.

“We are behind the times. Thirty-one other states do not arrest you for simple possession. So as the capitol of the south, Georgia should lead the charge,” Smart said.

As of now, mostly Democrats are supporting the proposal. There are plans to get support from Republicans at the Capitol. They will need bi-partisan support for this to pass.

WSB-TV’S Larry Spruill contributed to this story