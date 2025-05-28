Local

Common OTC medication for used for treating UTIs has been linked to cancer

By WSB Radio News Staff
Common OTC medication for used for treating UTIs has been linked to cancer (Tero Vesalainen // Shutterstock/Tero Vesalainen // Shutterstock)
By WSB Radio News Staff

A common over-the-counter medication taken by more than 100 million people worldwide for urinary tract infections has been linked to cancer.

The medication, sold under various brand names including Azo and Uricalm, was found to increase the risk of liver and colorectal tumors in mice.

Researchers noted that while the animal studies don’t prove a direct link between human cancer and exposure to the drug, it is reasonable to assume it does.

Experts say these findings are troubling, especially since the medication doesn’t require a prescription.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!