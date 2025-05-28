Common OTC medication for used for treating UTIs has been linked to cancer

A common over-the-counter medication taken by more than 100 million people worldwide for urinary tract infections has been linked to cancer.

The medication, sold under various brand names including Azo and Uricalm, was found to increase the risk of liver and colorectal tumors in mice.

Researchers noted that while the animal studies don’t prove a direct link between human cancer and exposure to the drug, it is reasonable to assume it does.

Experts say these findings are troubling, especially since the medication doesn’t require a prescription.