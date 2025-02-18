Commissioners expected to vote on 90-day moratorium on dollar stores in Douglas Co.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Commissioners are expected to vote on a 90-day moratorium on new dollar stores being proposed to be built in Douglas County.

According to officials, there are around 20 new Dollar Store locations in Douglas County.

One commissioner added that residents don’t want any more to be built.

Commissioners may also vote on a similar measure that would prohibit any additional data centers from being built in Douglas County just weeks after approving the controversial new project in Winston.