COLLEGE PARK, GA — Volunteers are looking for homes for several cats left behind at a College Park apartment complex that’s about to be demolished.

Sydney Nettle-Coates, a volunteer with Tri-Cities Friends of Kitties, says they’re trying to re-unite the cats with their owners when possible, but she says more than a dozen need a new home.

If you’re interested, you can go to the Tri-Cities Friends of Kitties website.