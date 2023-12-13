College Park mourns loss of college football coach, former high school standout

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — A North Carolina college football program is mourning the loss of a beloved coach.

Jada Brown, a College Park native and former Banneker High standout, died at the age of 37 on Dec. 1. Brown coached the defensive line at Fayetteville State, a historically-black university in North Carolina.

“Coach Brown was the driving force behind our defensive line’s success over the past three seasons,” head football coach Richard Hayes said. “His presence in the room will be missed. As we mourn his untimely passing, we will continue to pray for his family.”

Brown’s family, nor the university, have said how he died. A GoFundMe has been set up for funeral expenses.

Brown grew up in College Park and shined at Banneker High School before he played college football for the University of Memphis from 2005-2009.

According to his college bio, Brown lettered in football, wrestling and track at Banneker High School. He not only captained the football team, but the wrestling team as well, finishing with a 20-3 record in the heavyweight division.

Brown transferred from Ole Miss to Memphis where he suited up in 36 games for the Tigers’ defense. He later played professionally in the Arena Football League, Canadian Football League and the United Football League, according to Fayetteville State.

He joined the Broncos coaching staff in 2021 as the defensive line coach and video coordinator. The athletic department said Brown was part of the Broncos’ multiple championship appearances and the team’s 2022 NCAA Super Region Two Playoffs.

Brown’s family said he loved mentoring his players.

“As we grieve his departure, we also honor the amazing legacy he left behind. The family is grateful for the love and support by friends, Fayetteville State University and the entire college football community during this challenging time,” his family wrote.

A visitation for Brown will be held on Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Willie Watkins West End off Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard. His funeral service is set for Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Dixie Hills First Baptist Church off Morehouse Drive in Atlanta.





