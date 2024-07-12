Local

College football player, former GA high school MVP shot to death at motel

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Ashton Bonner (Heard County High School)

By WSBTV.com News Staff

FRANKLIN, Ga. — A 20-year-old college football player from Georgia was shot to death earlier this week.

Ashton Bonner was a running back for Heard County High School in Franklin, Georgia before playing for Central Methodist University in Fayette, Missouri for the 2023 - 2024 season.

While at Heard County High School, he was named Regional Athlete of the Year by Hudl. He graduated in 2021.

“He was the MVP of the team his senior season and electrifying every time he touched the field. Tough as nails and carried himself much larger than his frame,” school officials in Heard County wrote. “To know him was to love him, and we are surely going to miss seeing him on Friday nights.”

Bonner was shot to death at a LaQuinta Inn in Braselton on July 7, according to Brasleton News Today.

Qualiss Jermaine Simmons, 21, of Montgomery, Alabama, was charged in his death.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!