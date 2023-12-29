ATLANTA — As clouds move into north Georgia, so does the chance of some winter weather.

The National Weather Service predicts snow flurries will be possible Friday evening in north Georgia, primarily in the mountains.

Residents in the northeast Georgia mountains and northwest Georgia will have the best chance of seeing snow.

Cold temperatures bring possibility of winter weather to parts of north Georgia Friday (NWS Atlanta)

Although temperatures are expected to stay chilly in metro Atlanta, WSB Meteorologist Christina Edwards says it will not be cold enough to bring snow to the area.

Here’s what you need to know:

Less than half an inch of snow is expected in the mountains

Temperatures will stay cold Saturday

The metro will warm back up a bit for New Year’s Eve Sunday, with highs in the 50s

