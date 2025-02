ATLANTA, GA — Because Coca-Cola and rival PepsiCo are government contractors supplying military bases and other government facilities with their foods and drinks, both soda giants are now preparing to comply with President Trump’s executive order that bans diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.

It would be quite a shakeup for both companies.

Coca-Cola is expected to disclose changes to its DEI initiatives in an upcoming regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.