Cobb Water reports sewage spill in Sewell Mill Creek, issues advisory

(COBB COUNTY, Ga.) — Cobb County’s Water System has issued an advisory on a reported sewage spill at a line near Sewell Mill Creek, just north of East Cobb Park. Residents are urged to avoid exposure to the water.

Over 100,000 gallons of untreated sewage were released. In a news release, county officials said that the leak has been stopped, and repairs are underway.

Water testing downstream can take up to 25 hours or more to give results. Signage has been posted along the creek, warning passersby of the hazard.





©2023 Cox Media Group