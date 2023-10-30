Cobb teacher’s estranged husband broke into Paulding home twice before killing her, deputies say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County teacher is dead after officials say her estranged husband broke into her home and shot her to death.

The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Jasmyn Lambert was killed on Saturday. Deputies arrested 42-year-old Tyron Victor Lambert and charged him with murder.

Investigators say the couple was estranged and that Tyron Lambert forced his way into Jasymn Lambert’s home off Topaz Drive after midnight Saturday. Tyron Lambert threatened people inside the home, wielding a gun, according to the sheriff’s office.

Lambert ran from the scene when he learned that deputies had been called.

“Paulding deputies made a report, began the process to seek warrants for his arrest, placed the residence on zone patrol, and issued a “Be On The Lookout” (BOLO) alert via dispatch for Tyron Lambert and his vehicle,” the sheriff’s office said.

Paulding County 911 received a call around 7:12 a.m. that Lambert had returned to the house with a gun again. When deputies arrived, they heard a gunshot and said they saw Lambert trying to flee from the back of the house.

Deputies chased after him and took him into custody. Jasymn Lambert was taken to Wellstar Paulding Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

According to Cobb County Schools, Jasymn Lambert was a third-grade teacher at Still Elementary School.

The district officials sent the following statement to our partners at Channel 2 Action News:

“It is with great sadness that we share the passing of one of our third-grade teachers. Jasmyn Lambert’s big smile was welcoming to all, her classroom couldn’t wait to see her every day. Our hearts go out to her family, friends, and the entire Still community who already miss her. Grief counselors are at school this week to support students and staff and we do ask you to give our school family privacy during this time of grief.”

Tyron Victor Lambert was arrested Saturday afternoon and was charged with the following according to jail records:

Home invasion in the first-degree

Malice murder and murder in family violence

Cruelty to children, allowing a child to witness felony/battery/family violence in the third-degree

Criminal damage to property in the second degree

Two counts of simple assault,

Possessing a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony

Criminal trespass

Obstruction

He is currently being held at the Paulding County Jail without bond.

©2023 Cox Media Group