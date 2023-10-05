Cobb teacher bonds out of jail after being arrested, charged with sexual assault

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County teacher has been released from jail after being arrested and charged with sexual assault.

Earlier Wednesday, a source said Eric Taylor Butler, a social studies teacher at Harrison High School, is being charged with sexual assault.

Cobb County Jail records show Butler was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 4, and released the same evening.

According to the arrest warrant, Butler knew the girl was a student at the school. He was confronted by a colleague who advised him to stop communicating with the student.

The warrant said Butler continued talking to the student and even got a new phone to text her in an attempt to hide the communications.

The alleged abuse took place this year from June 1, until Monday, Oct. 2.

Butler is being charged with sexual assault by a teacher/principal/assistant principal/other administrator engaged in sexual contact with another individual and solicitation sodomy.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to school district officials and a district spokesperson released the following statement:

“A staff member was arrested for alleged inappropriate and criminal behavior. We are cooperating and working closely with the authorities to conclude the investigation and will continue to work hard every day to ensure our campuses are secure and a safe place for students to learn and grow. We encourage students, staff, and parents to visit http://www.cobbshield.com to learn more about how the District keeps students safe and to report any safety concerns to the District’s Tipline via call, text, or email.”





