Cobb Superior Courts unveils airport TSA-level X-ray machines

If you’ve been to Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, you know about the X-ray machines used by the TSA. Now, that technology has made its way into a metro county court building.

“It is the same model that they have at the airport that TSA uses, and it’s a 360 degree X-ray machine,” says Cobb County Sheriff’s Office Major Rick Petrie.

Smith’s Detection-CTIX6040 X-ray machines were installed at the Cobb Superior Courts checkpoint earlier this summer and put into use Wednesday.

“From what I understand we are the only ones, possibly in the country. I would say most definitely in the metro Atlanta area (to use this airport-level x-ray technology).”

New X-ray machines at Cobb Superior Courts (Cobb County Sheriff's Office)

Major Petrie tells WSB Radio the new machines not only deliver a clearer picture of items coming in, but also can detect explosives. The Cobb Sheriff’s Office also says the technology uses artificial intelligence to identify possible weapons as they are scanned.

The previous machines only took one photo at the bottom of the scanner to provide a singular view of what’s in a tray. Because of that, an illegal item could be missed during screening depending how it was situated in the tray. This technology uses multiple cameras for the 360-degree view.

