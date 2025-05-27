Cobb police search for driver in hit-and-run crash that seriously injured Austell man

COBB COUNTY, GA — Police are searching for the driver of a dark-colored sedan believed to be involved in a hit-and-run crash that left two people injured on I-285.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-285 near the merge with I-75, according to Cobb County Police. Investigators say the sedan continued driving eastbound after the collision.

The driver of the GMC involved in the crash, a 57-year-old man from Austell, suffered serious injuries and was taken to WellStar Kennestone Hospital. A 22-year-old passenger in the vehicle was also injured but is expected to recover.

Officer Aaron Wilson says the department’s STEP (Selective Traffic Enforcement Program) Unit is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Cobb County Police.