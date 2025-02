COBB COUNTY, GA — An arrest has been made in connection with a double shooting at the Main Event entertainment center in Cobb County.

Cobb police say they’ve arrested 19-year old Travon Thomas in connection with Sunday night’s shooting at the entertainment center.

Two people were injured in the shooting.

There is no update on their conditions at this time. There is no information on what the motive might have been.

Thomas is now held at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.