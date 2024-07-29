Cobb ministry that repairs cars for those in need free of charge needs a new auto shop

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County Auto Repair Ministry that fixed cars for people in need free of charge recently lost access to the big shop where they did all the work.

David McCoy has always been what’s called a car guy.

“I had a 1971 Pinto,” McCoy told Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen.

He started in the U.S. Air Force as an aircraft mechanic. He later repaired jets for Delta Air Lines and nowadays he fixes cars.

Channel 2 Action News introduced you to McCoy seven years ago during a segment of Game Changers.

It was an auto repair with a higher calling. It’s a ministry through a Cobb County Church.

“Let’s pray and get busy,” McCoy said.

The shop the ministry worked out of for more than 20 years, repairing some 4,000 cars, is no longer available.

“It’s not pragmatic to do it in a parking lot in the street. You need a facility,” ministry mechanic Raymond Bogenschutz said.

They have moved down the street to Macland Community Church in Powder Springs.

“We’re clearing the woods out right here,” McCoy said.

A new shop and new equipment will cost up to $300,000. McCoy says there is so much need, and it’s so important to keep the ministry going.

“Lots of prayer. Lots of prayer. Everybody at church is praying for us,” McCoy said.

The new ministry is called Matthew 25:40 Car Care. The nonprofit Cobb Community Foundation is working to help them raise funds.

To learn more, click here or click here.