Cobb leaders vote to officially return Mike Register as Public Safety Director

Cobb County leaders made it official Tuesday night to appoint Mike Register as the county’s Public Safety Director. The quick and unanimous 5-0 vote follows Register’s announcement last week that he would resign his role as head of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

“I can assure you tonight that this is a decision that we all agreed on,” said Commission chairwoman Lisa Cupid.

“Welcome home. We’re glad to have you,” said commissioner JoAnn Birrell.

Register has a long public safety career resume in Cobb, which has included jobs as former Cobb police chief, public safety director, and Sheriff’s Office chief deputy. He departs as the director of the GBI late next month and will follow Randy Crider in Cobb County, who retired at the end of 2022.

“The men and women who make up our public safety, I know firsthand the selfless service that they give and the dedication that they show on a daily basis, and I’m just very proud not to only lead you, but to be part of your team,” Register said Tuesday night.

“I’m happy to be home.”









